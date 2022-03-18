Sandra Bullock & Channing Tatum's Daughters Once Got In A Huge Fight In Pre-School

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum are looking back on the one life event that reunited them again after first meeting at a birthday party years ago.

In an interview with The New York Times, the two The Lost City stars revealed that it was their daughters – Laila Bullock and Everly Tatum – got into a big fight at pre-school.

According to Sandra and Channing, Laila and Everly got into a scuffle and wanted to prove just who the “alpha” in their friendship was.

“I’ve blocked it all out,” Channing joked, with Sandra adding, “There’s some PTSD attached to it.”

She went on, saying that “We met through drama, in the principal’s office at pre-school. We were called in together because Everly and Laila were trying to alpha the other one out, and we prayed it was the other’s child that caused the damage.”

Laila and Everly have since made up and Sandra and Channing explained that filming the movie provided the girls a COVID-safe environment to spend time together.

“That’s the reason we did this film, so they could have one long, COVID-safe play date. We even brought motorbikes down there. All we cared about is that Everly and Laila were just having the time of their lives,” she shared.

The Lost City will be released in theaters on March 25. Check out the trailer here!