Sarah Michelle Gellar Drops a Major Name to Star in Possible 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Reboot

Sarah Michelle Gellar didn’t hesitate in naming her pick to take over the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot.

While a reboot hasn’t been greenlit at all, the 44-year-old actress knew exactly who she’d like to see in it.

In an interview with Evan Ross Katz, who is the author of “Into Every Generation a Slayer Is Born: How Buffy Staked Our Hearts” for the new book, Sarah name dropped Zendaya for the lead role.

When asked who should take over her starring role, Sarah replied, “I vote Zendaya.”

After her answer, co-star Julie Benz, who infamously played Darla in the series, agreed: “That would be amazing.”

Just recently, Sarah opened up about being involved in a possible reboot herself.

“What worked for Buffy was that the monsters represented, they were a metaphor for the horrors of adolescence,” Sarah shared in the interview, before adding, “I don’t think it’s me, I don’t think I should be the one doing it.”

