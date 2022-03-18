Tom Schwartz Blames Himself for His Split from Katie Maloney: 'That's All On Me'

Tom Schwartz is opening up about his split from Katie Maloney.

The Vanderpump Rules star spoke with reporters during a trip to Home Depot one day after the pair confirmed their split.

According to E! News, Tom called his breakup with Katie “complicated” and said he was doing “okay.” He added, “Of course I’m sad, but, you know, we still love each other very much.”

The reality star shared that he’d been hard at work preparing for the opening of his new bar with co-star Tom Sandoval. When asked about speculation that Tom Sandoval had something to do with his split from Katie, he replied: “No, no that’s all on me. I wish I had a scapegoat, but that’s all on me.”

“It’s complicated, obviously,” he said of their separation. “But nothing in particular. You know, life, you know. It’s complicated.”

He also addressed whether or not their breakup would make it onto the show. “I don’t know what the future of the show holds,” Tom admitted. “I’m always optimistic, eternally. And yeah, I’m doing OK. I’m staying busy.”

