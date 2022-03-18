Zach Braff Calls Girlfriend Florence Pugh One Of The 'Best Actresses' After Directing Her In 'A Good Person'

Zach Braff is singing praises over girlfriend Florence Pugh, especially with her performance in their upcoming movie, A Good Person.

The film will star Florence as Allison, whose life falls apart following her involvement in a fatal accident.

Click inside to see what Zach shared…

Speaking to Collider, Zach opened up about A Good Person and Florence‘s performance, and even admitted he was a bit biased because of their off-screen relationship.

“It’s the most miraculous thing you will ever see,” he said. “I’m not overselling it. It’s a dramedy. It’s her going toe-to-toe with Morgan Freeman. You haven’t seen Morgan like this in years.”

Zach added that they “just locked picture. We’re sound mixing, starting next week.”

“I know that anything Florence does is incredible. People say she’s maybe the best actress of her generation. I think she’s one of the best actress[es] working. This performance she gives is unbelievable,” he said, before revealing he doesn’t know exactly when it will be out.

Zach and Florence tend to keep their relationship private, and only seldom clap back at critics of their age difference.