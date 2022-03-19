Avril Lavigne & Mod Sun Step Out For Event at Giorgio Baldi After Her New Album Drops

Avril Lavigne holds on to a large Christian Dior bag after attending an event held at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles earlier in the week.

The 37-year-old singer, who was seen with bright orange streaks in her hair, exited the restaurant with boyfriend, Mod Sun.

Mod was seen carrying a giant Brillo box from the eatery.

Just a few weeks ago, Avril dropped her newest album, Love Sux, which she revealed was inspired by a break up.

“I’ve been there, done that a few times, and I think that it was just like, at this point I can laugh about it,” Avril shared with Apple Music. “I was able to go into this album just getting out of a breakup and wrote about it and stuff.”

She explained that speaking with her producers and co-writers aided in the content on the album.

“I’ll say that, I’ll say something in real life and be like, ‘Oh my God, it’s a song.’ So yeah, I was feeling like love sucked. And I was like, ‘I’m a going to focus on myself right now for the first time,’ and ‘I’m just going to do me.’ That lasted two days.”

You can stream Avril‘s Love Sux album here!