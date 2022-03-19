Top Stories
Fans Will Love This Zendaya News!

Fans Will Love This Zendaya News!

Sat, 19 March 2022 at 1:04 am

Avril Lavigne & Mod Sun Step Out For Event at Giorgio Baldi After Her New Album Drops

Avril Lavigne & Mod Sun Step Out For Event at Giorgio Baldi After Her New Album Drops

Avril Lavigne holds on to a large Christian Dior bag after attending an event held at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles earlier in the week.

The 37-year-old singer, who was seen with bright orange streaks in her hair, exited the restaurant with boyfriend, Mod Sun.

Mod was seen carrying a giant Brillo box from the eatery.

Just a few weeks ago, Avril dropped her newest album, Love Sux, which she revealed was inspired by a break up.

“I’ve been there, done that a few times, and I think that it was just like, at this point I can laugh about it,” Avril shared with Apple Music. “I was able to go into this album just getting out of a breakup and wrote about it and stuff.”

She explained that speaking with her producers and co-writers aided in the content on the album.

“I’ll say that, I’ll say something in real life and be like, ‘Oh my God, it’s a song.’ So yeah, I was feeling like love sucked. And I was like, ‘I’m a going to focus on myself right now for the first time,’ and ‘I’m just going to do me.’ That lasted two days.”

You can stream Avril‘s Love Sux album here!
Just Jared on Facebook
avril lavigne mod sun giorgio baldi event 01
avril lavigne mod sun giorgio baldi event 02
avril lavigne mod sun giorgio baldi event 03
avril lavigne mod sun giorgio baldi event 04
avril lavigne mod sun giorgio baldi event 05

Photos: BackgridUSA
Posted to: Avril Lavigne, Mod Sun

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Olivia Rodrigo fans are going to love this news! - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's everything coming to Disney+ in April - Just Jared Jr
  • Daniel Radcliffe opens up about his Harry Potter future - Just Jared Jr
  • These TikTok stars will be starring in a new TV show - Just Jared Jr