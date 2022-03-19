Top Stories
Sat, 19 March 2022 at 12:31 am

Dolly Parton Makes SXSW Festival Debut During Dollyverse Event

Dolly Parton takes the stage in a studded rose denim look for a performance at ACL Live during Blockchain Creative Labs Dollyverse event during the 2022 SXSW Festival on Friday night (March 18) in Austin, Texas.

In addition to the performance, the Dollyverse will also debut an exclusive selection of official and certified Dolly NFT collectibles, including limited-edition NFTs of the Run, Rose, Run music album and a limited series of Dolly-inspired NFT artwork, and more.

Dolly‘s appearance comes just after she declined her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination.

“Even though I am extremely flattered to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want the votes split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out,” she shared in a statement.

However, there’s been a new development in her nomination. Check it out here…

Photos: Getty
Dolly Parton

