Top Stories
Harry Styles Is Asked Directly If He Fell In Love with Olivia Wilde on 'Don't Worry Darling' Set - See His Response!

Harry Styles Is Asked Directly If He Fell In Love with Olivia Wilde on 'Don't Worry Darling' Set - See His Response!

'Hocus Pocus 2' Official Release Date Revealed!

'Hocus Pocus 2' Official Release Date Revealed!

Wed, 18 May 2022 at 12:30 pm

2 'Reacher' Stars Confirmed to Return for Season Two

Continue Here »

2 'Reacher' Stars Confirmed to Return for Season Two

Reacher is one of Amazon’s biggest hits and it will be returning for a second season after a successful first season on the streamer.

Showrunner Nick Santora recently confirmed that characters could come and go, saying, “I will say this, and I’m not trying to be coy or cute: You never know if a character might come back. We might come up with a great idea and say, ‘You know what? Maybe that character can work in Season 2 or Season 3,’ and then you bring them back for a bit or for an extended visit. (But) Reacher is not a character who runs around with an entourage. He’s a lone wolf, so you have to stay true to that.”

However, as of right now, only 2 characters are definitely returning.

Click through the slideshow to see which two stars are currently confirmed to return…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Amazon Studios, Getty
Posted to: Alan Ritchson, Reacher

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Gina Rodriguez is heading back to TV - Just Jared Jr
  • The Hocus Pocus 2 release date has been announced! - Just Jared Jr
  • An Avengers star made an appearance in the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer - Just Jared Jr
  • Big Teen Wolf: The Movie news - Just Jared Jr