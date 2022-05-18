Top Stories
Harry Styles Is Asked Directly If He Fell In Love with Olivia Wilde on 'Don't Worry Darling' Set - See His Response!

Harry Styles Is Asked Directly If He Fell In Love with Olivia Wilde on 'Don't Worry Darling' Set - See His Response!

'Hocus Pocus 2' Official Release Date Revealed!

'Hocus Pocus 2' Official Release Date Revealed!

Wed, 18 May 2022 at 11:27 am

Billy Eichner's 'Bros' Movie - Featuring an Entirely LGBTQ+ Principal Cast - Finally Has a Trailer!

Billy Eichner's 'Bros' Movie - Featuring an Entirely LGBTQ+ Principal Cast - Finally Has a Trailer!

The first trailer for Billy Eichner‘s Bros just debuted online! Warning: it’s not safe for office viewing!

Billy co-wrote the film alongside Nicholas Stoller, who also directed.

The film is described as a smart, swoony and heartfelt comedy about how hard it is to find another tolerable human being to go through life with.

Click inside to watch…

Billy is the first openly gay man to co-write and star in his own major studio film—and it features an entirely LGBTQ+ principal cast, including Luke Macfarlane, Ts Madison, Monica Raymund, Guillermo Díaz, Guy Branum and Amanda Bearse.

The film will be hitting theaters on September 30, 2022. Be sure to check it out when it’s released! In the meantime, check out the debut trailer for the film.

Check out the trailer below…
Just Jared on Facebook
billy eichners bros trailer debuts online 01
billy eichners bros trailer debuts online 02
billy eichners bros trailer debuts online 03
billy eichners bros trailer debuts online 04
billy eichners bros trailer debuts online 05

Photos: Universal
Posted to: Amanda Bearse, Billy Eichner, Bros, Guillermo Diaz, Guy Branum, Luke MacFarlane, Monica Raymund, Ts Madison

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Gina Rodriguez is heading back to TV - Just Jared Jr
  • The Hocus Pocus 2 release date has been announced! - Just Jared Jr
  • An Avengers star made an appearance in the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer - Just Jared Jr
  • Big Teen Wolf: The Movie news - Just Jared Jr