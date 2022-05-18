Billy Eichner's 'Bros' Movie - Featuring an Entirely LGBTQ+ Principal Cast - Finally Has a Trailer!

The first trailer for Billy Eichner‘s Bros just debuted online! Warning: it’s not safe for office viewing!

Billy co-wrote the film alongside Nicholas Stoller, who also directed.

The film is described as a smart, swoony and heartfelt comedy about how hard it is to find another tolerable human being to go through life with.

Click inside to watch…

Billy is the first openly gay man to co-write and star in his own major studio film—and it features an entirely LGBTQ+ principal cast, including Luke Macfarlane, Ts Madison, Monica Raymund, Guillermo Díaz, Guy Branum and Amanda Bearse.

The film will be hitting theaters on September 30, 2022. Be sure to check it out when it’s released! In the meantime, check out the debut trailer for the film.

Check out the trailer below…