Channing Tatum to Star in Film Adaption of His Children's Book 'The One and Only Sparkella'

Channing Tatum is turning his beloved children’s book into a movie!

It has been announced that the 42-year-old actor will be starring in the upcoming live-action film adaption of his children’s book The One and Only Sparkella.

“PRIME-TIME IS SHINE TIME!!! @sparkella is coming to life with a live-action movie! It will be adapted by @pamelaribon, who has written some of my favorite animated films,” Channing wrote on Instagram along with a photo of himself dressed up as fairy.

If you don’t know, Pamela Ribon has directed animated children’s films including Moana and Ralph Breaks the Internet.

Channing went on to reveal that his second children’s book, Sparkella Makes a Plan, will be released on May 31. You can pre-order it at Sparkella.com!

The One and Only Sparkella, which Channing released in May 2021, follows Ella, a young girl who, after changing her sparkly personal style due to comments from kids at school, gets a loving lesson from her dad in accepting herself no matter what.

