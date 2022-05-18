Chrissy Teigen Gets Emotional During Surprise 'Ellen' Visit with Husband John Legend - Watch Here

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are showing their support for Ellen DeGeneres!

The couple stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday (May 18) ahead of the 64-year-old host’s final show on May 26.

Ellen was seen getting teary-eyed as John and Chrissy walked on stage to give her a big hug and started reminiscing about their previous times on the show.

“I love you both, and because we’re running out of time and I didn’t see your names on the board, I’m like, ‘I’m not going to see them before the show’s over?’” she said after John revealed they had planned on making her a video but decided make an in-person appearance.

Chrissy went on to say it hit her that the show was coming to an end as she waited with her husband backstage. “It was weird even being behind that wall and knowing we’re never going to run out of it ever again,” she added.

Ellen agreed, sharing that she has good days and bad days. “[I'm] really emotional,” she explained. “Today I’m better. Yesterday I was a mess, I was crying. It depends on the day. It’s 19 years, it’s, like, a long, long time.”

Chrissy then got emotional after a montage of her and John‘s time on the show played.

“I wanted to thank you for — I’m going to cry — for always being so incredible to us,” she said. “I think this was one of my first shows… I remember you guys being so warm, so welcoming and so nice.”

“I was so scared to meet you,” the model continued. “But, I think from that first meeting I fell in love. It’s really inspiring and so amazing. You are goals in a million different ways.”

