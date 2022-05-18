Christine Quinn Reveals 'Selling Sunset' Editing Secrets, Salary Details in 'Call Her Daddy' Interview

Christine Quinn is spilling all of Selling Sunset‘s secrets.

During an interview on Call Her Daddy on Wednesday (May 18), the 33-year-old reality star spoke with host Alex Cooper about the hit Netflix series, sharing new details about the cast’s salary, editing tricks and whether or not she’ll be back for season 6.

Click inside to read more…

Christine claimed that there were “six full-time storyboarders” whose job was to help manufacture drama for the show.

“We come to a scene and they want everything to be — I can’t even say the word without laughing — organic,” she said at one point in the interview. “They literally hold us away from each other. Chelsea [Lazkani] and I are best friends, Vanessa [Villela] and I are best friends. So we show up to set and they separate us in different rooms and then they wait until we’re ready to film and they send us in. But in the meantime, they’ll have someone say, ‘Oh, my gosh, you know Christine just said this about you in a previous scene,’ and they’ll come to me [and say], ‘Chelsea said this about you [in] previous scenes.’ So they set up these scenarios which instigate our emotions intentionally. But I’ve been doing the show for four years. I’m on five seasons, so I know how it works.”

She went on to discuss the cast’s paychecks, telling Alex that she was the highest paid person on the show.

“I’m gonna get sued after this. I don’t care. You can’t afford my lawyers. …There’s three different tiers,” Christine said. “I get paid the most. Jason as well. … My entertainment attorney, you know, basically [said] this is my value and I think it’s all about recognizing your worth.”

Later in the interview, the reality star played a clip from the show in which she was having a conversation with co-star Heather Rae Young, alleging that it had been edited in post. In the clip, it appeared as if Heather had been dubbed to say, “You said comments about Chrishell [Stause] sleeping with Jason [Oppenheim] when she was still married and you know that’s bulls—t.” Christine then appeared to respond, “Oh, my God, that’s hilarious, I did say that.”

“Heather never even brought that up in the scene,” Christine alleged. She followed up her claim by sharing the clip that ultimately aired on Netflix, in which Heather said: “You said he’s always had good taste in women but I guess that’s, you know, that’s not true.” Christine’s reply — “Oh my God, that’s hilarious, I did say that” — was in response to that quote.

She added, “You see the two scenes and the first scene that they were about to send out to the entire world accused me of confirming infidelity, which was dubbed over by production. Heather never said that to me.”

Christine also claimed that she had not been fired from The Oppenheim Group, as fans had seen in the show, but that she had actually left the brokerage in order to start her own company.

“I told production going into it, I said ‘Listen, I’m leaving The Oppenheim Group, you guys know that. So, let’s get creative with the story lines and let me talk about my own brokerage,’” she said. “To which they completely edited out, because that’s not a convenient storyline. That’s not fun.”

She went on to say that the plotline surrounding her alleged bribe was in response to her departure, which “really irritated” her. “I had no idea that was going on until people sent me clips. And I was horrified,” she explained.

Christine called out the show’s producers, suggesting that they “manipulate” and “harass” the women in order to generate more drama.

“I know how it works, I don’t take anything [the producers] say to heart, but new girls coming in do,” she said. “But they do everything they can to amp the girls up, to rile the girls up.”

“It is a male dominated industry in the production field, to which they manipulate women, they harass them, they just mentally torture and intimidate them,” she added.

Earlier this week, Christine revealed whether or not she would be back for Selling Sunset season 6.