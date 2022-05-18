Eva Longoria Paid Less Than $50 For Her First Ever Cannes Dress!

Eva Longoria is looking back at the first time she attended the Cannes Film Festival in 2005.

In a new interview with People, the 47-year-old actress and L’Oreal spokesperson revealed that she actually wore her own personal dress on the red carpet and it cost less than $50!

Speaking with the outlet, Eva recalled only paying about $40 for the gold knit gown she wore to the film festival.

“I was like, I’ll just wear this one, this knit gold, that feels right,” she recalled. “Nobody would’ve known it was a $40 dress.”

Eva also revealed that she “had no idea what Cannes was” when she bought the dress from a store on Melrose Avenue.

“It’s not the dress, it’s the woman who wears the dress,” she added of the confidence she had on the carpet in that dress.

For this year’s starting events at Cannes, Eva wore an Alberta Ferretti look and Cristina Ottaviano ensemble.