Jennifer Lopez Reacts to 'Hustlers' Oscars Snub, Preps for Super Bowl Show in the Trailer for 'Halftime'

Jennifer Lopez is getting candid in the trailer for her new documentary Halftime.

Netflix dropped a teaser for the upcoming doc on Wednesday (May 18), giving fans a first look at the movie.

“I lived in the public eye, and I really believed a lot of what they said,” Jennifer says at the outset, as a series of past interview play, including one with a journalist who asks about her “butt” and another clip of Jimmy Kimmel criticizing her singing ability.

“I said to her once, ‘Doesn’t this bother you?’” her fiancé Ben Affleck adds. “And she said, ‘I expected this.’”

Elsewhere in the trailer, she’s seen reacting to the Oscars buzz around her performance in Lorene Scafaria‘s movie Hustlers.

“It was hard. I just had a very low self-esteem,” she said of the Oscars snub as a clip of her crying in bed plays. “I had to really figure out who I was and believe in that, and not believe in anything else.”

Jennifer is later seen prepping for her Super Bowl halftime show, telling someone off-camera, “I’m trying to give you something with substance, not just us out there shaking our f—ing asses. I want something real.”

Halftime is set to premiere on Netflix on June 14. See the full trailer down below.

