Wed, 18 May 2022 at 10:48 pm

Kate Middleton Rings in Spring With Bright Pink Ensemble For The Queen's Garden Party in London

Kate Middleton shines in a coral look while arriving at the Queen’s Garden Party held at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday (May 18) in London, England.

Hosted by Prince Edward, Earl of Sussex, the 40-year-old Duchess of Cambridge also joined Sophie, Countess of Wessex at the annual party, just a few weeks ahead of Queen Elizabeth‘s Platinum Jubilee celebration.

Here’s the official guest list for the upcoming celebration.

Kate, Edward and Sophie, as well as Princess Alexandra (who is the Queen’s cousin) greeted many of the thousands of guests who were invited to the palace’s gardens to recognize their public service.

That same day, Kate‘s husband, Prince William was seen at the Dedication of the Submariner Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum in Stafford, England.

The memorial is the first space in the UK dedicated to those who have lost their lives in the Submarine Service.

FYI: Kate wore an Emilia Wickstead dress with Emmy London heels, a Jane Taylor hat, a Josef bag and Kiki McDonough earrings. Sophie wore Erdem dress, Jane Taylor hat, Prada heels, and a Sophie Habsburg bag.

Click inside to see 35+ pictures of Kate Middleton, Prince William, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex…
