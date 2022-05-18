Lizzo Hits the Stage for YouTube's Brandcast 2022 in New York City
Lizzo arrives at YouTube’s Brandcast 2022 at the Imperial Theatre on Tuesday (May 17) in New York City.
The 34-year-old “Juice” singer rocked a pair of red flared pants, a tie-dye shirt and matching platform shoes for her performance.
Lizzo hit the stage for a medley of her greatest hits, including her “About Damn Time,” “Truth Hurts” and “Good as Hell.”
“I’m so grateful to YouTube to provide a place where I can express myself,” she said during the show, per Variety. “Video is a really powerful tool. It allows me to fully express my creativity… and twerk-tivities.”
Late last month, Lizzo was spotted out and about with her boyfriend in West Hollywood. She also recently confirmed she was in a relationship, but added that she’d be keeping her boyfriend’s identity under wraps.
