Lizzo Hits the Stage for YouTube's Brandcast 2022 in New York City

Wed, 18 May 2022 at 12:12 pm

Lizzo arrives at YouTube’s Brandcast 2022 at the Imperial Theatre on Tuesday (May 17) in New York City.

The 34-year-old “Juice” singer rocked a pair of red flared pants, a tie-dye shirt and matching platform shoes for her performance.

Lizzo hit the stage for a medley of her greatest hits, including her “About Damn Time,” “Truth Hurts” and “Good as Hell.”

“I’m so grateful to YouTube to provide a place where I can express myself,” she said during the show, per Variety. “Video is a really powerful tool. It allows me to fully express my creativity… and twerk-tivities.”

Late last month, Lizzo was spotted out and about with her boyfriend in West Hollywood. She also recently confirmed she was in a relationship, but added that she’d be keeping her boyfriend’s identity under wraps.

Click through the gallery for the latest photos of Lizzo at YouTube’s Brandcast…

Photos: Getty Images, Backgrid
Posted to: Lizzo

