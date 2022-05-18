Meghan McCain Reveals the Only 'The View' Co-Host She Still Speaks To

Meghan McCain is looking back at her time on The View.

In a new interview, the 37-year-old former co-host reflected on her time on the ABC morning talk show, revealing that she only keeps in contact with one of her former co-hosts.

While Meghan has strained relationships with Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar, she did say that she still has a close bond with Sunny Hostin.

“Sunny is one of the greatest TV presences in all of television. I keep telling her she should have her own show,” Meghan shared on the Reality With the King podcast. “I don’t know why MSNBC isn’t trying to poach her for Rachel Maddow’s spot.”

“She’s by far the most politically savvy person on that show,” Meghan continued. “And extremely curious in a way I didn’t find anyone else I worked with. Like, curious about different aspects of politics.”

Outside of her politics viewpoints, Meghan went on to gush about the respect she has for Sunny, calling her “a really good person.”

“She’s the only cast member I still have a relationship with,” she continued. “I have such love for her and respect for her. She’s a really good person and she didn’t demonize me the way a lot of other people did, for whatever that’s worth.”

Meghan served as a co-host on The View from 2017 until leaving in 2021.

Later in interview, Meghan explained why she hasn’t watched the show since leaving.

“It was a privilege to be on for four years. I have moved on. I don’t watch the show at all. It doesn’t really enter my lexicon that often, even just the feeds I follow on Twitter and the news I read and the pop culture I consume,” Meghan shared. “Most of the pop culture I consume, it’s a lot of Housewives, so I don’t watch anymore and it would be too weird to watch.”

She added, “I don’t miss it and I think it’s because I had such a hard time my last season. It was a really hard time in my life. I’ve been really open, in my book, about what happened. I felt like I owed it to give more context to my experience. I think my experience on the show suffered a lot with COVID and Zoom. I think it’s a lot easier to hate someone through a box and through a screen and to not understand where they’re coming from.”

