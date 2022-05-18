Mindy Kaling Silences Criticisms About Her Velma Character Being South Asian

Mindy Kaling steps out on stage in a vibrant yellow top during the 2022 Warner Bros. Discovery Upfronts held at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday (May 18) in New York City.

The 42-year-old actress, writer and producer was at the event to promote both her HBO Max series, Sex Lives of College Girls, as well as her upcoming adult animated series, Velma.

While on stage, Mindy spoke out about the criticism towards the animated series, and making Velma, the iconic Scooby Doo character, South Asian.

After showing off the first look of the animated series, Mindy clapped back at critics before they had a chance to question Velma’s ethnicity.

“Hopefully you noticed my Velma is South Asian,” she said. “If people freak out about that, I don’t care.”

This isn’t the first time she’s spoken out about the issue.

Last year, Mindy talked with Seth Meyers on Late Night about how some people took issue with Velma being played by an Indian actress.

“People were not happy. There were a lot of ‘so not Velma’ tweets. First of all, I didn’t know that she elicited such strong reactions, in either direction,” she shared.

Mindy added, “It really made me think, ‘Okay, we’ve got to be really careful with this character, which we will be because we really love her and she’s going to have great adventures.’”

