Naomi Judd's Husband Larry Strickland Reflects on 'Fragile' Final Days Before Her Death

Larry Strickland is paying tribute to his late wife Naomi Judd.

The 76-year-old performer took to the stage during CMT’s Naomi Judd: ‘A River Of Time’ Celebration on Sunday (May 15) to share some memories of the country music legend, who died by suicide at 76 in April.

“Naomi never met a stranger,” he shared. “Much to my displeasure, she would start a conversation with anyone who made eye contact with her, and we would end up standing 10, 20, 30 minutes on a sidewalk while she talked to a complete stranger about their passions and their dog.”

Larry revealed that just days before her death, Naomi flew from Vienna, Austria to Nashville for the Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony. He explained that flying alone was unusual for the singer and he was worried about it.

“I was really scared to death about her flying alone all the way from Vienna back to Nashville ‘cause I knew how fragile she was,” he said. “Well, she made the flight home without any problem.”

He went on to say that Naomi had befriended a man she was seated next to during the flight, who emailed him shortly after her death.

“It’s a small comfort, I’m sure, but my life seems a lot richer after meeting your wife, however briefly,” the note read. “Obviously, I didn’t know Naomi at all, but I can tell you she spoke highly and warmly of you, and the life you shared together. Rest assured she loved you and had no qualms about telling me, a stranger on a plane, that was so.”

The man concluded his letter by telling Larry about the “measure and impact” his late wife had on him during their brief time together, with Larry sharing that the message provided “great, great pleasure and comfort to me.”

In a recent interview, Ashley Judd shared more details about her mother’s tragic death.