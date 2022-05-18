Top Stories
Harry Styles Is Asked Directly If He Fell In Love with Olivia Wilde on 'Don't Worry Darling' Set - See His Response!

Harry Styles Is Asked Directly If He Fell In Love with Olivia Wilde on 'Don't Worry Darling' Set - See His Response!

'Hocus Pocus 2' Official Release Date Revealed!

'Hocus Pocus 2' Official Release Date Revealed!

Wed, 18 May 2022 at 10:08 am

Naomi Judd's Husband Larry Strickland Reflects on 'Fragile' Final Days Before Her Death

Naomi Judd's Husband Larry Strickland Reflects on 'Fragile' Final Days Before Her Death

Larry Strickland is paying tribute to his late wife Naomi Judd.

The 76-year-old performer took to the stage during CMT’s Naomi Judd: ‘A River Of Time’ Celebration on Sunday (May 15) to share some memories of the country music legend, who died by suicide at 76 in April.

Click inside to read more…

Naomi never met a stranger,” he shared. “Much to my displeasure, she would start a conversation with anyone who made eye contact with her, and we would end up standing 10, 20, 30 minutes on a sidewalk while she talked to a complete stranger about their passions and their dog.”

Larry revealed that just days before her death, Naomi flew from Vienna, Austria to Nashville for the Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony. He explained that flying alone was unusual for the singer and he was worried about it.

“I was really scared to death about her flying alone all the way from Vienna back to Nashville ‘cause I knew how fragile she was,” he said. “Well, she made the flight home without any problem.”

He went on to say that Naomi had befriended a man she was seated next to during the flight, who emailed him shortly after her death.

“It’s a small comfort, I’m sure, but my life seems a lot richer after meeting your wife, however briefly,” the note read. “Obviously, I didn’t know Naomi at all, but I can tell you she spoke highly and warmly of you, and the life you shared together. Rest assured she loved you and had no qualms about telling me, a stranger on a plane, that was so.”

The man concluded his letter by telling Larry about the “measure and impact” his late wife had on him during their brief time together, with Larry sharing that the message provided “great, great pleasure and comfort to me.”

In a recent interview, Ashley Judd shared more details about her mother’s tragic death.

Just Jared on Facebook
naomi judd husband final days 01
naomi judd husband final days 02
naomi judd husband final days 03
naomi judd husband final days 04
naomi judd husband final days 05

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Larry Strickland, Naomi Judd

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Gina Rodriguez is heading back to TV - Just Jared Jr
  • The Hocus Pocus 2 release date has been announced! - Just Jared Jr
  • An Avengers star made an appearance in the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer - Just Jared Jr
  • Big Teen Wolf: The Movie news - Just Jared Jr