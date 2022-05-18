Nick Cannon Says He's Had A Consultation For A Vasectomy

Nick Cannon has revealed that he’s had a consultation to have a vasectomy.

The 41-year-old actor and father of soon-to-be eight children, opened up on E!’s Daily Pop segment about what the future of his family looks like and whether his upcoming child with Bre Tiesi is his last.

Click inside to read more…

Nick shared, “I don’t know if I would’ve designed it this way, but it’s one of those things when you’re blessed with the gifts of children—and as we all know, I’ve been through so much, I find solace, I find peace in my children and I find purpose.”

He added that he did have “my vasectomy consultation.”

“I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have,” Nick stated.

He also opened up about how having eight children does have its struggles.

“I do have the guilt of not having enough time to spend with all of my children, as we all do because we’re working and constantly going,” Nick says. “Especially right now when they’re younger. We was doing little league with my 5-year-old [Golden Cannon] this weekend. We got swim practice this week. I take my kids to school every morning. I FaceTime. Two weeks ago, [twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon, 11] had their birthday party. We shut down Six Flags.”

Nick is dad to 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 5-year-old son Golden and 1-year-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and 9-month-old twin sons Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa.

His son Zen with Alyssa Scott died from brain cancer in December at 5-months-old.

Just recently, Bre opened up about the unique family situation she and Nick have with his other children and their mothers.