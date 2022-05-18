Top Stories
Harry Styles Is Asked Directly If He Fell In Love with Olivia Wilde on 'Don't Worry Darling' Set - See His Response!

Harry Styles Is Asked Directly If He Fell In Love with Olivia Wilde on 'Don't Worry Darling' Set - See His Response!

'Hocus Pocus 2' Official Release Date Revealed!

'Hocus Pocus 2' Official Release Date Revealed!

Wed, 18 May 2022 at 9:29 am

Nick Jonas Jokes About Receiving Unsolicited Parenting Advice: 'Everybody I Know Is a Newborn Care Specialist'

Nick Jonas Jokes About Receiving Unsolicited Parenting Advice: 'Everybody I Know Is a Newborn Care Specialist'

Nick Jonas is getting candid about fatherhood.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (May 17), the 29-year-old performer opened up about life after the birth of his four-month-old daughter, Malti, whom he shares with wife Priyanka Chopra.

Click inside to read more…

He called his daughter a “gift” and acknowledged that there was another unexpected side to becoming a dad.

“It turns out everybody I know is a newborn care specialist,” Nick joked. “All these PhDs I didn’t know they had.”

Back in January, Nick and Priyanka announced that they had welcomed a baby girl via surrogate. On Mother’s Day earlier this month, the couple shared the first photo of baby Malti, revealing that she had finally been brought home after having to spend the first 100 days of her life in the NICU.

Nick went on to praise his “amazing” older brothers, giving a special shout out to Frankie Jonas for being “everyone’s favorite uncle.”

You can check out the full clip down below.

Nick made some rare comments about Malti earlier this month as well. See what he said
Just Jared on Facebook
nick jonas talks fatherhood nicu 01
nick jonas talks fatherhood nicu 02
nick jonas talks fatherhood nicu 03
nick jonas talks fatherhood nicu 04
nick jonas talks fatherhood nicu 05

Photos: Todd Owyoung/NBC
Posted to: malti chopra jonas, Nick Jonas

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Gina Rodriguez is heading back to TV - Just Jared Jr
  • The Hocus Pocus 2 release date has been announced! - Just Jared Jr
  • An Avengers star made an appearance in the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer - Just Jared Jr
  • Big Teen Wolf: The Movie news - Just Jared Jr