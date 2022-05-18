Nick Jonas Jokes About Receiving Unsolicited Parenting Advice: 'Everybody I Know Is a Newborn Care Specialist'

Nick Jonas is getting candid about fatherhood.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (May 17), the 29-year-old performer opened up about life after the birth of his four-month-old daughter, Malti, whom he shares with wife Priyanka Chopra.

He called his daughter a “gift” and acknowledged that there was another unexpected side to becoming a dad.

“It turns out everybody I know is a newborn care specialist,” Nick joked. “All these PhDs I didn’t know they had.”

Back in January, Nick and Priyanka announced that they had welcomed a baby girl via surrogate. On Mother’s Day earlier this month, the couple shared the first photo of baby Malti, revealing that she had finally been brought home after having to spend the first 100 days of her life in the NICU.

Nick went on to praise his “amazing” older brothers, giving a special shout out to Frankie Jonas for being “everyone’s favorite uncle.”

