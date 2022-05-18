Top Stories
Harry Styles Is Asked Directly If He Fell In Love with Olivia Wilde on 'Don't Worry Darling' Set - See His Response!

'Hocus Pocus 2' Official Release Date Revealed!

Wed, 18 May 2022 at 1:58 pm

Read Taylor Swift's Entire NYU 2022 Commencement Speech with References to Her Songs, Getting Canceled, & More

Today, May 18, Taylor Swift received an honorary doctorate from New York University and delivered the commencement address to the graduating class of 2022.

The 32-year-old entertainer’s full speech is now available, and there are references to her songs like “Welcome To New York” and “22,” as well as references to getting canceled and being “publicly humiliated over and over again.”

Click inside to read her entire speech…

