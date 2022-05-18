'RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Reveals Surprising Connection to Kim Kardashian

Diana Jenkins has made her debut on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills!

The 49-year-old entrepreneur and activist was finally introduced as the new cast member of the Bravo reality series on Tuesday night (May 18).

During a group dinner, Diana and the other ladies were discussing Dorit Kemsley‘s recent home invasion, where was robbed at gunpoint.

Diana then revealed that she was actually hanging out with Kim Kardashian in Paris back in 2016 right before she held at gunpoint and robbed of nearly $10 million worth of jewelry.

“You know I was with Kim in Paris when she got robbed,” Diana told the group. “I left the day before because I kept saying, ‘I don’t feel safe. I don’t feel safe.’”

She went on to share that she kept a chair against her door while staying in Paris and explained to Kim that that her fear was “a rich people thing.”

Diana and Kim have actually been close for years after hanging out together at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars Viewing Party in 2013.

Diana also reportedly owned the $120 million mansion in Malibu that the Kardashian-Jenner family stayed out while filming the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

