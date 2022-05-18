Sean 'Diddy' Combs Clears Up All the Confusion Surrounding His Name - Watch!

Sean “Diddy” Combs is FINALLY revealing the name he goes by.

On Wednesday (May 18), the 52-year-old rapper and entrepreneur made his 17th and final appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

During the interview, Diddy put an end to all the confusion and decided to reveal the name he goes by.

“What is your name?” Ellen point blankly asked Diddy, referencing all the times he has changed his name over the years.

“I feel it’s very important that I clear that up,” Diddy answered. “I decided that I’m just going to go with the name Diddy.”

Over the years, Diddy has gone by several names, including Sean Combs, Puff, Daddy P. Diddy, Diddy, Puffy, and he even legally changed his name to “Love” in 2021.

“Love is my real name,” Diddy explained. “So, I just changed my name to Sean Love Combs. That’s what it says on my driver’s license. That is my official name. Love.”

He added, “I’m Love. I am Love. I have made it.”