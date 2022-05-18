Selena Gomez Speaks On Her Own Mental Health Journey During Youth Forum with First Lady Jill Biden

Selena Gomez grabs a picture with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden during the Mental Health Youth Forum at The White House on Wednesday (May 18) in Washington, DC.

The two spoke at the panel, that was hosted by MTV Entertainment, to talk about the stigmas surrounding mental health.

During the event, Selena opened up about her own personal mental health journey.

“Just to throw in a little bit of my journey, I felt like once I found out what was going on mentally, I found that there was more freedom for me to be okay with what I had, because I was learning about it,” she shared during the event. “Bringing attention to mental health through media or just by talking about your journeys can help.”

“It sets the example that it’s a topic that can and should be discussed freely and without shame,” Selena added.

“Mental health is very personal for me, and I hope that by using my platform to share my own story and working with incredible people like all of you,” she continued. “I can help others feel less alone and find the help they need, which is honestly all I want.”

Ambassador Susan Rice, US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and 30 youth mental health activists also attended the event.

Click inside to see 20+ pictures of Selena Gomez and Dr. Jill Biden at the Mental Health Youth Forum…