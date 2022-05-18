Top Stories
Simu Liu Lost 'Crazy Rich Asians' Role Because He Didn't Have Hollywood 'It' Factor

Simu Liu tried his hardest to get a role in 2018′s Crazy Rich Asians.

In a new interview, the 33-year-old actor revealed that he actually auditioned for the movie, which was directed by Jon M. Chu, four times.

While speaking on the podcast How To Fail With Elizabeth Day, Simu shared that it was a crushing blow to hear that after those four auditions, he was told he didn’t have the “it” factor.

“It felt like someone was telling me that I just wasn’t good enough, that I just wasn’t likable. I didn’t have that thing that made people want to watch it. It was at a time that was very difficult for me, I was trying to figure out whether I could be the lead character or whether I could only be a supporting character for my entire career,” he continued.

Going through that experience led Simu to reflect on his approach to auditions.

“It forced me to take a step back and realize that maybe I wanted it too badly. Like maybe I was too desperate and that desperation was showing in my work,” he said. “There had to be an element of confidence in what I was doing and self-assuredness. I had to trust I was talented and I was watchable and I was good.”

At the time, Simu was pretty “devastated” about nabbing the role, which he did not name. But now is “grateful” for the lessons he learned.

Simu wasn’t the only Asian actor to be shot down from the film. See who else was here…

A spinoff film from Crazy Rich Asians has been planned.
