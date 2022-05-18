Top Stories
Wed, 18 May 2022 at 12:41 pm

Taylor Swift Earns Her Doctorate From NYU, Delivers Commencement Address to Graduating Class!

Taylor Swift Earns Her Doctorate From NYU, Delivers Commencement Address to Graduating Class!

Taylor Swift arrives to deliver the New York University 2022 Commencement Address and receive her honorary doctorate at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday (May 18) in New York City.

The 32-year-old entertainer opened her speech by saying, “I’m 90% sure that the reason I’m here is because I have a song called ‘22.’”

Other highlights from her speech included, “Learn to live alongside cringe. No matter how hard you try to avoid being cringe, you will look back on your life and cringe retrospectively. Cringe is unavoidable over a lifetime,” and ““Not being invited to parties and sleepovers in my hometown made me feel hopelessly lonely. But because I felt alone, I would sit in my room and write songs that would give me a ticket to somewhere else.”

Taylor officially received her doctorate in fine arts and became Doctor Taylor Swift!

If you missed it, there’s been a big rumor about Taylor Swift and her personal life!

Congratulations Taylor and the entire graduating class!!!
Getty Images
