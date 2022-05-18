Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, & Miles Teller Bring 'Top Gun' to Cannes 2022

Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, and Jennifer Connelly pose for photos together at the Top Gun: Maverick photo call at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday (May 18) in Cannes, France.

The stars were joined by their co-stars, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, and Greg Tarzan Davis, along with director Joseph Kosinski, producer Jerry Bruckheimer, and screenwriter Christopher McQuarrie.

Later today, the film will have its big premiere at the festival. The movie is set to release in the United States on Friday (May 27). So far in early screenings, the movie is getting rave reviews. Find out where to see the original Top Gun film, which was released in the 80s.

FYI: Jennifer is wearing Louis Vuitton.

Check out all the photos from the Top Gun: Maverick photo call at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival…