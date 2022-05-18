Top Stories
Harry Styles Is Asked Directly If He Fell In Love with Olivia Wilde on 'Don't Worry Darling' Set - See His Response!

Harry Styles Is Asked Directly If He Fell In Love with Olivia Wilde on 'Don't Worry Darling' Set - See His Response!

'Hocus Pocus 2' Official Release Date Revealed!

'Hocus Pocus 2' Official Release Date Revealed!

Wed, 18 May 2022 at 10:39 am

Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, & Miles Teller Bring 'Top Gun' to Cannes 2022

Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, & Miles Teller Bring 'Top Gun' to Cannes 2022

Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, and Jennifer Connelly pose for photos together at the Top Gun: Maverick photo call at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday (May 18) in Cannes, France.

The stars were joined by their co-stars, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, and Greg Tarzan Davis, along with director Joseph Kosinski, producer Jerry Bruckheimer, and screenwriter Christopher McQuarrie.

Later today, the film will have its big premiere at the festival. The movie is set to release in the United States on Friday (May 27). So far in early screenings, the movie is getting rave reviews. Find out where to see the original Top Gun film, which was released in the 80s.

FYI: Jennifer is wearing Louis Vuitton.

Check out all the photos from the Top Gun: Maverick photo call at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival…
Just Jared on Facebook
top gun maverick photo call cannes 01
top gun maverick photo call cannes 02
top gun maverick photo call cannes 03
top gun maverick photo call cannes 04
top gun maverick photo call cannes 05
top gun maverick photo call cannes 06
top gun maverick photo call cannes 07
top gun maverick photo call cannes 08
top gun maverick photo call cannes 09
top gun maverick photo call cannes 10
top gun maverick photo call cannes 11
top gun maverick photo call cannes 12
top gun maverick photo call cannes 13
top gun maverick photo call cannes 14
top gun maverick photo call cannes 15
top gun maverick photo call cannes 16
top gun maverick photo call cannes 17
top gun maverick photo call cannes 18
top gun maverick photo call cannes 19
top gun maverick photo call cannes 20
top gun maverick photo call cannes 21
top gun maverick photo call cannes 22
top gun maverick photo call cannes 23
top gun maverick photo call cannes 24
top gun maverick photo call cannes 25
top gun maverick photo call cannes 26
top gun maverick photo call cannes 27
top gun maverick photo call cannes 28
top gun maverick photo call cannes 29
top gun maverick photo call cannes 30

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2022 Cannes Film Festival, Danny Ramirez, Glen Powell, greg tarzan davis, Jay Ellis, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Lewis Pullman, Miles Teller, Tom Cruise

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Gina Rodriguez is heading back to TV - Just Jared Jr
  • The Hocus Pocus 2 release date has been announced! - Just Jared Jr
  • An Avengers star made an appearance in the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer - Just Jared Jr
  • Big Teen Wolf: The Movie news - Just Jared Jr