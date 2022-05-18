Trevor Noah & Minka Kelly 'Officially Over,' Sources Reveal

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly have decided to end their relationship.

On Wednesday (May 18) sources revealed that the 38-year-old The Daily Show host and the 41-year-old Euphoria actress have broken up after dating on and off for nearly two years.

Click inside to read more…

“Minka is single now,” a source told People, before adding Minka “has the best attitude.”

“She is very happy,” the source continued. “She’d rather be single than waste her time with the wrong guy.”

Another source confirmed the split, saying, “They have been broken up for a while.”

Minka and Noah have been dating on and off since August 2020. They briefly split up in May 2021, but got back together several weeks later.

Back in January, Minka shared the first photo of she and Trevor on social media while they were on vacation together in his native South Africa.