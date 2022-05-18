U.S. Women's Soccer Team to Receive Equal Pay to Men's Team in Historic Deal

The U.S. Women’s Soccer Team has announced a historic deal.

On Wednesday (May 18), Today revealed that every man and woman in U.S. Soccer will now receive equal pay under a new landmark agreement. The athletic organization will also divide World Cup prize money.

“It’s equalization of World Cup prize money, identical financial terms, including identical game payments, identical revenue sharing for both teams, so identical in every aspect on that front,” U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone said.

Becky Sauerbrunn, captain of the U.S. Women’s National Team, told the outlet that she is “feeling extreme pride” amid the news, “And to be able to say finally, equal pay for equal work feels very, very good.”

She added, “It’s tough to get so, so excited about something that we really should have had all along.”

According to CNN, the deal also covers child care, parental leave, short-term disability, mental health impairment, travel, and equal quality of venues and field playing surfaces.

The new agreement will go into effect on June 1 and will last until the end of 2028. The news comes three months after the USWNT settled a gender discrimination lawsuit against U.S. Soccer, following a six-year fight for equal pay.

