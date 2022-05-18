Who is Firefly on 'The Masked Singer' Season 7? Clues, Guesses, & Spoilers Revealed!

It’s the season finale of The Masked Singer!

Season seven of the hit mystery singing competition series is coming to an end with the season finale airing on Wednesday night (April 13) on FOX.

During the finale, the three finalists – Firefly, Ringmaster, and Prince – will be competing in hopes to be crowned the season seven winner.

As the masked contestants take the stage for their last performances, we have compiled a list of all the clues and spoilers each contestant has given us throughout the season.

Make sure to also check out all the stars that have been unmasked throughout the season!

Click inside to check out all of the clues and guesses for Firefly…

FIRST PERFORMANCE CLUES:

- Lots of New York City references

- Apollo Theater sign with “Live Comedy” written across it

- Golden Statue of Liberty shown

- Framed photo of Tyler Perry shown

- Says, “I’ve been performing all my life, and it feels amazing every time I step on stage”

PANEL GUESSES: Alicia Keys, Monica, Aisha Tyler

SECOND PERFORMANCE CLUES:

- Mega clue is a portrait of Pharell Williams

- Says, Pharrell was a “key” in her success

PANEL GUESSES: Aisha Tyler, Keyshia Cole, Lauryn Hill

THIRD PERFORMANCE CLUES:

- Photo of Kanye West shown

- Fire alarm lever shown

- Dress, scissors, and measuring tape shown – possible model?

- Gets a special shout-out message from pal JoJo Siwa

PANEL GUESSES: Alicia Keys, Ciara, Keisha Cole

OUR GUESS: Teyana Taylor