Who is Prince on 'The Masked Singer' Season 7? Clues, Guesses, & Spoilers Revealed!

It’s the season finale of The Masked Singer!

Season seven of the hit mystery singing competition series is coming to an end with the season finale airing on Wednesday night (April 13) on FOX.

During the finale, the three finalists – Firefly, Ringmaster, and Prince – will be competing in hopes to be crowned the season seven winner.

As the masked contestants take the stage for their last performances, we have compiled a list of all the clues and spoilers each contestant has given us throughout the season.

Make sure to also check out all the stars that have been unmasked throughout the season!

FIRST PERFORMANCE CLUES:

- Mars boulder shown

- Diamond ring shown

- Promotes the “Reach and Bend”

- Promotes his workout DVD for $20.06

- Is used to performing, happy to be “back on a team” and is ready to “knock it out of the park”

- Gets a special shout-out from Jamie Lee Curtis

PANEL GUESSES: Enrique Iglesias, Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez

SECOND PERFORMANCE CLUES:

- Mega Clue is a piece of carry-on luggage

- Says he’s toured and stayed at a lot of hotels “all over the world”

PANEL GUESSES: Enrique Iglesias, Niall Horan, Darren Criss

THIRD PERFORMANCE CLUES:

- Photo of Carnegie Hall shown

- Sheet music and pencil shown

- Airplane toy shown

- Gets attacked by bats in a forest

- Clip of a watch shown

- Says “Music was my first love” and has done other things over the years

PANEL GUESSES: JC Chasez, Ben Platt, Andrew Rannells

OUR GUESS: Cheyenne Jackson