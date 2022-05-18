Who is Ringmaster on 'The Masked Singer' Season 7? Clues, Guesses, & Spoilers Revealed!

It’s the season finale of The Masked Singer!

Season seven of the hit mystery singing competition series is coming to an end with the season finale airing on Wednesday night (April 13) on FOX.

During the finale, the three finalists – Firefly, Ringmaster, and Prince – will be competing in hopes to be crowned the season seven winner.

As the masked contestants take the stage for their last performances, we have compiled a list of all the clues and spoilers each contestant has given us throughout the season.

Make sure to also check out all the stars that have been unmasked throughout the season!

Click inside to check out all of the clues and guesses for Ringmaster…

FIRST PERFORMANCE CLUES:

- Golden State license shown

- Mug with a photo of Tennessee and Miley Cyrus on it

- Tic-tac-toe board

- Sweet Southern drink shown

- Has hung out with Nicole Scherzinger

- Celeb bestie is John Oates from Hall & Oates

PANEL GUESSES: Olivia Rodrigo, Kacey Musgraves, Kelly Clarkson

SECOND PERFORMANCE CLUES:

- Mega Clue was a guitar and guitar pick that read “90s”

-Says, “You should know that I’m a ’90s chick, but I’ve been songwriting for as long as I can remember.”

PANEL GUESSES: Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Zara Larsson

THIRD PERFORMANCE CLUES:

- Laughing/crying emoji face shown

- NASA sign shown

- “Welcome to Nashville” sign shown

PANEL GUESSES: Sarah Hyland, Kacey Musgraces, Maren Morris

OUR GUESS: The Goldbergs actress Hayley Orrantia