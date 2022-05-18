Who Won 'The Masked Singer' Season Seven? Final Three Contestants Unmasked!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not read ahead if you haven’t watched the season finale of The Masked Singer!

The Masked Singer has a new winner!

The season seven finale of the Fox mystery singing competition series aired on Wednesday night (May 18).

Going into the finale were the three finalists – Firefly, Ringmaster, and Prince.

After their final performances of the season, America voted for who they wanted and the winner was announced!

At the end of the episode, the winner and the two runner-ups were unmasked and we finally learned who was underneath the masks.

FIRST PLACE: Firefly

It was… Teyana Taylor!

SECOND PLACE: Ringmaster

It was… Hayley Orrantia!

THIRD PLACE: Prince