Sad News for KJ Apa Fans

Thu, 19 May 2022 at 9:27 pm

Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone, & More Bring Incredible Fashion to Cannes Film Festival 2022

There were so many great fashion moments on the red carpet during the third day of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival!

Bollywood actresses Aishwarya Rai and Deepika Padukone were among the stars who were in attendance at the premiere of Armageddon Time on Thursday night (May 19) in Cannes, France.

Models Cindy Bruna, Grace Elizabeth, Jasmine Tookes, Rose Bertram, Leonie Hanne, and Lilly Krug, as well as actress Kat Graham and singer Tallia Storm were all there as well.

Armageddon Time is billed as “a deeply personal coming-of-age story about the strength of family and the generational pursuit of the American Dream.” The movie stars Anne Hathaway and we have pics of her looking gorgeous on the red carpet too!

Click inside to see what each celeb wore on the red carpet…

Keep scrolling for a look at each star on the carpet…

Aishwarya Rai at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Armageddon Time

Aishwarya Rai

FYI: Aishwarya is wearing a Gaurav Gupta Couture gown.

Alessandra Ambrosio at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Armageddon Time

Alessandra Ambrosio

FYI: Alessandra is wearing a Stephane Rolland Couture gown.

Cindy Bruna at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Armageddon Time

Cindy Bruna

FYI: Cindy is wearing a Giambattista Valli Couture gown.

Deepika Padukone at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Armageddon Time

Deepika Padukone

FYI: Deepika is wearing Louis Vuitton.

Grace Elizabeth at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Armageddon Time

Grace Elizabeth

FYI: Grace is wearing a Ashi Studio Couture dress, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and an Ahikozao bag.

Jasmine Tookes at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Armageddon Time

Jasmine Tookes

FYI: Jasmine is wearing a Zuhair Murad Couture and Boucheron jewelry.

Kat Graham at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Armageddon Time

Kat Graham

Leonie Hanne at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Armageddon Time

Leonie Hanne

FYI: Leonie is wearing a Valdrin Sahiti Couture gown.

Lilly Krug at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Armageddon Time

Lilly Krug

Rose Bertram at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Armageddon Time

Rose Bertram

FYI: Rose is wearing a Hamda Al Fahim gown.

Tallia Storm at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Armageddon Time

Tallia Storm
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2022 Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai, Alessandra Ambrosio, Cindy Bruna, Deepika Padukone, Extended, Grace Elizabeth, Jasmine Tookes, Kat Graham, Leonie Hanne, Lilly Krug, Rose Bertram, Tallia Storm

