Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone, & More Bring Incredible Fashion to Cannes Film Festival 2022

There were so many great fashion moments on the red carpet during the third day of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival!

Bollywood actresses Aishwarya Rai and Deepika Padukone were among the stars who were in attendance at the premiere of Armageddon Time on Thursday night (May 19) in Cannes, France.

Models Cindy Bruna, Grace Elizabeth, Jasmine Tookes, Rose Bertram, Leonie Hanne, and Lilly Krug, as well as actress Kat Graham and singer Tallia Storm were all there as well.

Armageddon Time is billed as “a deeply personal coming-of-age story about the strength of family and the generational pursuit of the American Dream.” The movie stars Anne Hathaway and we have pics of her looking gorgeous on the red carpet too!

Aishwarya Rai FYI: Aishwarya is wearing a Gaurav Gupta Couture gown.

Alessandra Ambrosio FYI: Alessandra is wearing a Stephane Rolland Couture gown.

Cindy Bruna FYI: Cindy is wearing a Giambattista Valli Couture gown.

Deepika Padukone FYI: Deepika is wearing Louis Vuitton.

Grace Elizabeth FYI: Grace is wearing a Ashi Studio Couture dress, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and an Ahikozao bag.

Jasmine Tookes FYI: Jasmine is wearing a Zuhair Murad Couture and Boucheron jewelry.

Kat Graham

Leonie Hanne FYI: Leonie is wearing a Valdrin Sahiti Couture gown.

Lilly Krug

Rose Bertram FYI: Rose is wearing a Hamda Al Fahim gown.