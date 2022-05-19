Top Stories
Thu, 19 May 2022 at 5:08 pm

Anne Hathaway Looks Gorgeous at 'Armageddon Time' Cannes Premiere, Gets 7-Minute Standing Ovation!

Anne Hathaway is looking incredible on the Cannes red carpet!

The 39-year-old actress attended the premiere of her movie Armageddon Time during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival on Thursday (May 19) in Cannes, France.

Anne was joined at the event by co-stars Jeremy Strong, Tovah Feldshuh, Michael Banks Repeta, Jaylin Webb, and Ryan Sell, as well as writer and director James Gray. Her husband Adam Shulman also walked the red carpet!

Armageddon Time is billed as “a deeply personal coming-of-age story about the strength of family and the generational pursuit of the American Dream.” Anthony Hopkins also stars in the film and Jessica Chastain has a surprise small role. A release date has not yet been set.

Variety reports that the movie received a seven-minute standing ovation following the premiere, which left both Anne and James in tears.

FYI: Anne is wearing an Armani Privé dress, a Chopard necklace, and Santoni shoes.

Click through the gallery for more photos of Anne Hathaway and others at the premiere…

