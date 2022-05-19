'Barry' Renewed for Season 4 at HBO

Barry is coming back for a fourth season!

On Thursday (May 19), THR confirmed that HBO had picked up Bill Hader‘s dark comedy for another season.

The news comes halfway through the third season, which is currently airing on HBO after a three-year break. Production for the new season is slated to begin June, with Bill directing all eight episodes.

The show’s cast also includes Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan, Stephen Root, D’Arcy Carden and Michael Irby. Barry‘s first two seasons earned six Emmys, including best actor wins for Bill and a supporting actor win for Harry Winkler in 2018.

Season 3 of Barry finds Bill Hader‘s titular character “desperate to leave his violent past behind in favor of his newfound passion,” per a synopsis from HBO. You can check out the trailer for the third season here!