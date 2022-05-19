Chris Brown Seemingly Congratulates Ex Rihanna on the Birth of Her Baby with A$AP Rocky

It seems like Chris Brown is sending his well wishes to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky.

Shortly after it was announced that the couple had welcomed their first child together on Thursday (May 19), Chris took to social media to share a post that some fans think may be directed at his ex-girlfriend.

The rapper posted the word “Congratulations” to his Instagram Story and though he didn’t mention Rihanna by name, he did include a pregnant woman emoji. He also added a red heart and prayer hands to his message. See his post in the gallery below.

This isn’t the first time Chris has reached out to Rihanna on social media since their split in 2013. A few years ago, he sent her a message in the comments section of one of her Instagram posts.