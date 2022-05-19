Chris Pratt's Prime Video Series 'The Terminal List' Gets Action-Packed Teaser Trailer - Watch Now!

We’re getting closer and closer to the premiere of Chris Pratt‘s upcoming series The Terminal List and the official teaser trailer has been released!

All eight episodes of the series will premiere on Prime Video on July 1.

Based on the best-selling novel by Jack Carr, The Terminal List follows James Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life, but the lives of those he loves.

Chris is joined by a star-studded cast in the series.

In addition to Chris, the series stars Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole, and Alexis Louder, among others.

Watch the trailer below!