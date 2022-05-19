Christine Quinn Reveals If She Faked Having COVID to Skip 'Selling Sunset' Reunion, Reveals Which Storyline Is Fake

Christine Quinn is speaking out about if she actually faked COVID to skip the Selling Sunset reunion.

While on Watch What Happens Live! on Wednesday (May 18), Andy Cohen first asked Christine if she faked having COVID-19 to get out of the reunion.

“No. I absolutely did have COVID. I absolutely did,” Christine responded.

Andy then asked how she was able to do a photo shoot two days after the reunion aired if she had COVID. Christine responded, “I had a campaign that I was supposed to shoot, actually with Lisa Rinna, and what happened is Lisa had scheduling conflicts, and this is three months prior.”

He then asked Christine if she went to the photo shoot while positive with COVID. Christine responded, “No. I tested positive the night before and the morning of, so I was able to go to set and do it outside.” She then clarified, “Positive to go, as in negative.”

Andy also asked her about which storylines on the reality series are fake.

She responded, The ones that are $5,000 of bullsh*t…I heard that I bribed a client for $5,000. And if you’re concerned about $5,000, then you’re not my client.”

She continued, “They have to get really creative sometimes. They knew I was leaving the brokerage. I don’t want to say they came up with an excuse…but yea they kinda did.”

