Christopher Meloni Is Usually Naked When Working Out At Home

Christopher Meloni has no shame in sharing his at home workout routine, where he admitted that he’s usually naked while doing so.

The Law & Order: Organized Crime star spoke to People earlier this week, and opened up about why he prefers to work out at home and why he does it with no clothes on.

Christopher said that the reason he does that is because “it’s my gym [and I] can do whatever I want…and I don’t black out the window.”

While he may be okay with not hiding anything his “wife is not.”

Christopher did say that he and wife Sherman do workout together sometimes, too, but “I’m not to be spoken to. It’s like interrupting a monk when he’s in the middle of his monk-ing.”

