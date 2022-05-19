Dove Cameron Shares Emotional Post About 'Struggling' with Depression & Dysphoria

Dove Cameron is getting very candid about her struggles.

On Wednesday (May 18), the 26-year-old singer and actress took to social media to share several photos of herself crying in a mirror while opening up about dealing with depression and dysphoria.

“Identity vs the self !!! depression & dysphoria. the self is someone i feel i have always deeply known, someone i deeply love and protect, like my own child, i know this self and we are very close,” Dove wrote on Instagram. “For me, identity and the self have always been diametrically opposed, and there has only ever been room for one at a time to occupy my life.”

She continued, “I have never been able to make them hold hands, and i realize as i get older, its because i hold a deep seeded belief that who i am is wrong, i am not allowed to be just as i am, i am not meant to be here. i feel i must be something else if i am going to be allowed to be here. and i really do wanna be here with you.”

“More days than not, i feel pulled towards no identity at all, i feel most natural as something imperceivable to myself, an energy and a presence,” Dove wrote. “I don’t know if i will ever be able to live as this, if i will ever find a rhythm in this job where perception is one of the major cornerstones. so far, the self and the identity seem to harm each other, in my personal experience. i’m feeling it out. and if you are too, we can do it together. the longer i’m alive, the more i realize these inner dialogues are actually pretty universal.”

Dove ended her message by saying that she is learning to talk more about how she’s feeling while encouraging others to do the same.

“❤️‍🩹all that i am truly clear on is that i’m interested in a life unburdened by myself. easier in theory than in practice, but we’re making room. ❤️‍🩹” Dove wrote. “I am beginning to have a hope that the public platform that has been difficult for me to learn to take up space as myself in, can actually be the conduit for change/mutual support/exploration/safety. there is room for us to talk about the things that terrify us/can’t be commoditized on a large scale, that can’t be commercialized and easily sound-bitten. maybe the spaces that are the least human can become the most human, if we want that, and we can all let each other take up a little more space. i love you.”

In an interview from last year, Dove opened up about her bisexuality.

You can read Dove Cameron‘s entire message in her Instagram post below.