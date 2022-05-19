Ellen Barkin Issues Testimony About Johnny Depp Relationship, Says He Once Threw a Wine Bottle Across a Room

Actress Ellen Barkin has testified in the Johnny Depp defamation trial against his ex wife Amber Heard.

Ellen pre-recorded her testimony back in 2019 and it was played in court today. Ellen and Johnny had a sexual relationship in the 90s.

Click inside to read more…

“We just developed a friendship over time that lasted, I guess, if we met in the ’90s, maybe 10 years, a little less,” she said during her testimony, adding, “the friendship went up and down living on different coasts.”

Eventually, the relationship became “became romantic in nature…the friendship went from a purely platonic friendship to a romantic one.” She then corrected herself, saying, “Can you change that to sexual?”

She said it lasted “several months,” and they would get together “three or four times a week.” She continued, “He was drunk all the, most, a lot of the time. He was a red wine drinker.”

She added he would use “hallucinogenics, cocaine, marijuana” and used it in her presence “all the time.” She continued, “He was always drinking or smoking joints.”

One time, she testified, he allegedly “threw a wine bottle across the room, the hotel room, on one instance in Las Vegas when we were shooting Fear and Loathing In Las Vegas.”

She said he was “just a jealous man” and “controlling” and would allegedly ask questions like, “Where are you going? Who are you going with? What did you do last night?”

“I had a scratch on my back once that got him very, very angry because he insisted it came from me having sex with a person who wasn’t him,” she added. She said he could be controlling and demanding as well.

Find out which celebrities are supporting Amber and which celebrities are supporting Johnny.

