'ER' Actor John Aylward Has Passed Away at 75

John Aylward, who is best known for his work on the NBC series ER, has sadly died at the age of 75.

Aylward joined the cast of ER in season three as Dr. Donald Anspaugh and he appeared in over 70 episodes throughout a 12-year span. He was also known for his role as former DNC chairman Barry Goodwin in the series The West Wing.

Deadline reports that John passed away at his home in Seattle this week.

John‘s wife was confirmed by his wife Mary Fields, who said he had been in declining health.

The actor’s longtime agent Mitchell K. Stubbs released a statement, saying, “I was shocked. He was a wonderful actor and a phenomenal human being. He was a dream client, a friend and a dream person.”

We’re sending our thoughts and condolences to John‘s loved ones during this difficult time.