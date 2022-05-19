'Ghosts' Star Rose McIver Speculates If Mark Hamill Could Play Her Father on CBS Series

Rose McIver shows off her colorful dress while arriving at the 2022 Paramount Upfront Party held at Carnegie Hall on Wednesday night (May 18) in New York City.

The 33-year-old actress met up with her Ghosts co-stars Devan Long, Sheila Carrasco, Román Zaragoza, Rebecca Wisocky, Asher Grodman, and Richie Moriarty on the blue carpet just a few hours after they hit the stage at the Upfronts to perform a lively musical number.

Ghosts is just one of two sitcoms slated to return for the 2022-2023 fall season on CBS.

In a recent interview, Rose opened up about the show getting Mark Hamill‘s stamp of approval and mused about the Star Wars actor playing her father on the small screen.

“I could not be more supportive of these rumors,” she told PopCulture at the Upfronts. “I would love Mark Hamill to come on. He was so inspiring to all of us — he’s this absolute icon and he took the time to reach out to every single one of our cast. It was very moving.”

Rose also opened up about Mark‘s love for the sitcom, too.

“[It's] also really inspiring to me that somebody who is such an icon and such a legend himself is still a total fan and I think that’s kind of everybody who loves storytelling and works in this job, you still are a fan of everything,” she shared.

Rose adds, “I love when I go to conventions and run into Rahul [Kohli] who worked on iZombie with me, he would be lining up to see people with people, now he’s working alongside Mark. I sort of love the side that we’re all audiences and we’re all fans as well and it’s just deeply flattering that Mark would choose our show to kind of get behind and be excited about.”

Ghosts will air Thursdays this fall in the 8:30 p.m. time slot, just after Young Sheldon. See the full CBS schedule here!