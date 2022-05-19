Harry Styles Surprises Fans at Spotify's Celebration of His New Album!

Harry Styles‘ new album is about to be released and he surprised some lucky fans at a Spotify Album Celebration Party!

The 28-year-old singer showed up to the Harry’s House Party on Thursday night (May 19) in New York City.

Inside the event, Harry told his fans, “Thank you all so much for being here. It really means a lot to me and I’m excited to be sharing this with you in person. And thanks again to Spotify for putting this on and for all the support.”

Harry also surprised fans with tickets to his NYC concert on Friday night.

“You’ll get to hear songs tonight that I’ll be singing for the first time live tomorrow, which you’ll all be getting tickets to!” he told them.

At the event, fans were able to enter the ‘rooms’ where they dressed in sequined clothing for photos, painted an ‘As It Was’ themed mural wall, a secret garden, and finally a style silent disco where fans got to exclusively listen to five tracks ahead of the album’s release tonight, including: “Late Night Talking”, “Matilda”, “Music For A Sushi Restaurant”, “Satellite” and “Daylight”.

FYI: Harry is wearing an SS Daley custom cardigan, Molly Goddard jeans, and an Éliou necklace.