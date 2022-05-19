Top Stories
Sad News for KJ Apa Fans

Thu, 19 May 2022 at 8:19 pm

Hayley Atwell Supports Tom Cruise at the 'Top Gun' London Premiere

Hayley Atwell is showing her support for Tom Cruise!

The 40-year-old actress walked the carpet at the Royal Film Performance of the new movie Top Gun: Maverick on Thursday (May 19) at Leicester Square in London, England.

Hayley stars alongside Tom in the upcoming Mission: Impossible movies, which are currently scheduled to be released in 2023 and 2024. Throughout the production process, there were rumors that the two of them were dating, but nothing was ever confirmed.

Even if they’re not dating, it’s clear that Tom and Hayley grew close on set as she showed up for the premiere of his other project.

Have you read about the project that Hayley currently has in development?

Click through the gallery for more photos of Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise at the premiere…

