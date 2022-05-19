Hilary Duff Says She 'Loved' Every Bit of Shooting Her Nude 'Women's Health' Magazine Cover

Hilary Duff stuns in a black and gold floral dress while arriving back to her hotel in New York City on Wednesday afternoon (May 18).

The 34-year-old actress made an early morning appearance on Today show, where she opened up about her recent cover of Women’s Health magazine, in which she appears nude on.

During her interview with newscasters Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, Hilary opened up about how being a teen star in the early 2000s impacted her body image.

“I came up in a time where paparazzi was taking a picture of your every move and zooming in on your cellulite,” she recalled. “You were either too thin or you’re too fat. ‘How can you be on TV?’”

Hilary added, “You’re never just enough or right for people — in that time. Now, I feel like body positivity is such a big topic and all the bullies are shamed now. But that [wasn’t the case] when I was coming up.”

That experience weighed in her decision to pose nude for the Women’s Health cover and it’s something she says she has no regrets about.

“I’m really proud of my body,” she said. “I’ve been on TV nursing babies, pregnant, in many shapes and forms. [The cover shoot] was a great motivator to get my butt back in shape. Who knows how long I’m gonna hang onto that because I’m always in the 10-pound struggle — or just life. I don’t know if we call it a struggle.”

Hilary went on, admitting that “it was scary”, but “I love to do things that make me a little uncomfortable because I think there’s growth there. I’m not a person who loves to be naked by any stretch of the imagination…and I loved it.”

