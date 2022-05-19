Top Stories
Sad News for KJ Apa Fans

Sad News for KJ Apa Fans

Thu, 19 May 2022 at 9:03 am

Jamie Dornan & Gal Gadot Film 'Heart of Stone' Scene Together in London!

Jamie Dornan & Gal Gadot Film 'Heart of Stone' Scene Together in London!

Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan take photos on the set of their upcoming movie Heart of Stone on Wednesday (May 18) in London, England.

The pair filmed that evening at a fish and chips restaurant in London, England.

So far, the plot of the film has been kept under wraps and not many details have been made public at this time. However, the movie is being described as a spy thriller.

If you missed it, Jamie is one of the names that is constantly being thrown around for the next James Bond. Jamie recently responded to the rumors that he’s in contention for one of the most famous roles of all time! Would you like to see Jamie in the role?

Check out the photos of Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan on set…
Just Jared on Facebook
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 01
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 02
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 03
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 04
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 05
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 06
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 07
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 08
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 09
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 10
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 11
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 12
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 13
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 14
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 15
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 16
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 17
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 18
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 19
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 20
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 21
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 22
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 23
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 24
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 25
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 26
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 27
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 28
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 29
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 30
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 31
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 32
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 33
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 34
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 35
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 36
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 37
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 38
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 39
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 40
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 41
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 42
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 43
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 44
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 45
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 46
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 47
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 48
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 49
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 50
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 51
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 52
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 53
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 54
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 55
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 56
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 57
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 58
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 59
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 60
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 61
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 62
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 63
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 64
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 65
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 66
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 67
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 68
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 69
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 70
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 71
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 72
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 73
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 74
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 75
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 76
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 77
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 78
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 79
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 80
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 81
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 82
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 83
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 84
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 85
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 86
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 87
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 88
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 89
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 90
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 91
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 92
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 93
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 94
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 95
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 96
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 97
jamie dornan gal gadot on set uk 98

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images