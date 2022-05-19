Jamie Dornan & Gal Gadot Film 'Heart of Stone' Scene Together in London!

Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan take photos on the set of their upcoming movie Heart of Stone on Wednesday (May 18) in London, England.

The pair filmed that evening at a fish and chips restaurant in London, England.

So far, the plot of the film has been kept under wraps and not many details have been made public at this time. However, the movie is being described as a spy thriller.

If you missed it, Jamie is one of the names that is constantly being thrown around for the next James Bond. Jamie recently responded to the rumors that he’s in contention for one of the most famous roles of all time! Would you like to see Jamie in the role?

Check out the photos of Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan on set…