Joe Alwyn Reveals the Inspiration Behind His Songwriting Pseudonym on Girlfriend Taylor Swift's 'folklore' Album

Did you know that Joe Alwyn is Grammy winner?!

At the 2021 Grammy Awards, the 31-year-old actor’s girlfriend Taylor Swift won Album of the Year for folklore, in which he helped her write a few songs on the album under the pseudonym “William Bowery.”

In a new interview, Joe explained the inspiration behind his songwriting pseudonym.

“We chose to do it so the people, first and foremost, would listen to the music first before dissecting the fact that we did it together,” Joe shared during his appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“We did it under the name William Bowery, very fancy,” Joe added. “It sounds like a kind of Agatha Christie character that should be wearing a monocle with a big mustache.”

On folklore, Joe helped Taylor, 32, write “Exile” and “Betty” which he also co-produced along with the songs “My Tears Ricochet,” “August,” “This Is Me Trying,” and “Illicit Affairs.

Before it was revealed that Joe was in fact “William Bowery,” many fans started to suspect that he had something to do with Taylor‘s album – especially after doing some research when they found out he was a descendant of English composer and musician William Bowery, and there were once photos of Joe and Taylor together at the Bowery Hotel in NYC.

In his interview, Joe confirmed all of those suspicions.

“It was a combination of William, my great-grandfather — who I actually never met — [who] was a composer,” Joe explained. “He wrote a lot of classical music and he wrote a lot of film scores. And then Bowery is the area in New York that I spent a lot of time in when I first went over there. So, stick ’em together.”

