Julia Roberts Suits Up in Two Looks at Cannes Film Festival to Celebrate Chopard

Julia Roberts attended two events in one night at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival!

The Oscar-winning actress was the guest of Chopard president Caroline Scheufele at the premiere of Armageddon Time on Thursday night (May 19) in Cannes, France.

Julia then joined Caroline at the Chopard Trophy photo call at the Martinez Hotel, where they posed with actor and filmmaker Xavier Dolan.

Rising actors Sheila Atim and Jack Lowden are the recipients of this year’s Chopard Trophy and Julia presented them with the award. They attended the premiere together earlier in the evening!

More stars in attendance at the Chopard Trophy gala dinner included Sheila‘s The Woman King co-star Lashana Lynch, as well as Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, and Edgar Ramirez.

FYI: Julia is wearing a Louis Vuitton jumpsuit and Chopard jewelry at the premiere. Sheila is wearing a Prada dress and Chopard jewelry to both events. Rebecca is wearing a Gucci gown at the premiere. Edgar is wearing Fendi Men’s. Noomi is wearing Lanvin.

Click through the gallery for 60+ photos of Julia Roberts and others at the events…